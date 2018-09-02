Gov’t seeking to improve hinterland education to eliminate inequalities

President David Granger yesterday reiterated the government’s commitment to eliminating the gap in development between the hinterland and the coastland, while saying it is taking steps to improve access to education as it is the fastest way to address inequalities.

“We are all Guyanese and Guyanese citizenship guarantees equal rights and equal opportunities for all. It, therefore, means that any government must make it its prime concern and focus, the elimination of inequality, particularly inequalities between residents of the coastland and the hinterland,” Granger told the audience as he delivered the feature address at the launch of Indigenous Heritage Month 2018 at the Sophia Exhibition Centre.

In closing, the President reaffirmed government’s commitment to eradicating poverty and inequality of the indigenous peoples…..