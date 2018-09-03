DPP appeals dismissal of charges against Westford, aide

This story is developing and will be updated.

The Chambers of the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) today said that it had lodged an appeal against the dismissal of the $600m theft charges against former Public Service Minister Jennifer Westford and her aide Margaret Cummings.

The DPP said that a notice of appeal was filed in the Guyana Court of Appeal on August 30th.

Principal Magistrate Judy Latchman on August 24th dismissed the charges against against the former PPP/C government minister and Cummings for the alleged theft of over $600 million from the former government.

Delivering her highly anticipated ruling in Georgetown, Magistrate Latchman told the two accused that the charges were bad in law as Westford was not a public oficer at the time, and while Cummings was a public officer, there was no evidence to show that the money was taken and not used for its intended purposes.