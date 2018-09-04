Scott apologises to teachers

This story is developing and will be updated.

Minister in the Ministry of Social Protection Keith Scott today apologised for remarks made about striking teachers that have incensed trade unions and others.

In a statement issued by the Ministry of the Presidency he said “I would like to offer my sincerest apologies to the teachers of Guyana. I regret making such an inflammatory and hurtful statement. I have always and will always hold the teachers of our nation in the highest regard.

“It was never my intention to be disrespectful of, or to downplay the legitimate industrial actions taken by the Guyana Teacher’s Union on behalf of its membership and teachers generally.

“I humbly and sincerely apologise”.

In remarks reported by the last Sunday Stabroek, Scott told a bursary award ceremony on Friday that striking teachers were “selfish and uncaring”.

