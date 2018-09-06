Over 60 groupings/individuals seeking to contest local government elections

A total of 62 symbols were submitted to the Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM) by the August 29 deadline, by parties and individuals desirous of contesting the November 12 local government elections though not all have been approved as yet.

Of those submitted, GECOM Public Relations Officer Yolanda Ward told Stabroek News, seven symbols were submitted by political parties including the Alliance for Change, the People’s National Congress Reform and the People’s Progressive Party. Twenty one voluntary/community groups and 31 individual candidates/independents also made submissions.

Of the submissions, Ward said, “a few” were returned for adjustments. Today is the deadline for resubmission…..