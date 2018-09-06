Guyana News

Over 60 groupings/individuals seeking to contest local government elections

By Staff Writer

A total of 62 symbols were submitted to the Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM) by the August 29 deadline, by parties and individuals desirous of contesting the November 12 local government elections though not all have been approved as yet.

Of those submitted, GECOM Public Relations Officer Yolanda Ward told Stabroek News, seven symbols were submitted by political parties including the Alliance for Change, the People’s National Congress Reform and the People’s Progressive Party. Twenty one voluntary/community groups and 31 individual candidates/independents also made submissions.

Of the submissions, Ward said, “a few” were returned for adjustments. Today is the deadline for resubmission…..

Related Coverage

Symbols submitted for local gov’t polls to be tallied today

Tomorrow is deadline for symbols for local gov’t polls – GECOM

GECOM still reviewing symbols for contestants at local gov’t polls

More in Guyana News

Support group for parents of differently-abled children launched

Support group for parents of differently-abled children launched

By

Agricola man in court again for robbery

Firms hired through restrictive tendering for tourism drive in North America, Germany

Firms hired through restrictive tendering for tourism drive in North America, Germany

Photographer testifies in ‘Sagga’ murder PI

Cops still searching for clues in murder of Annandale pensioner

East Bank Berbice road project for year-end completion

Comments

Around the Web