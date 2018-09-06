Guyana News

Photographer testifies in ‘Sagga’ murder PI

By Staff Writer
Godfrey ‘Saga’ Scipio

The Preliminary Inquiry (PI) into the charge against Aubrey Bobb, who is accused of murdering businessman Godfrey Scipio aka ‘Sagga’, continued yesterday with testimony by a police photographer.

Aubrey Bobb

It is alleged that Bobb, of 79 William Street, Kitty, murdered Scipio, in the course or furtherance of a robbery, on October 12, 2017 at Stanley Place, Kitty. Magistrate Leron Daly is presiding over the PI.

During yesterday’s court hearing, Police Constable Sam, a crime scene photographer, testified. As a result of his testimony, 30 photographs were tendered and marked as an exhibit.

The matter was later adjourned and is expected to be called again on September 17.

Two former police constables, Derwin Eastman and Jamenson Williams, were also charged with Scipio’s murder and they are presently before Magistrate Fabayo Azore.      

Related Coverage

Cops charged over ‘Sagga’ murder

Statements served to cops accused of ‘Sagga’ murder

Cop in ‘Sagga’ murder probe still under close arrest

More in Guyana News

City chamber flays gov’t over local content law

Teachers wage talks to resume today

T&T PM due Wednesday for signing of oil co-operation MoU

More Berbice teachers join wages strike

By

Trial over attempted murder of businesswoman set

Second study of feasibility of oil refinery needed

Second study of feasibility of oil refinery needed

Comments

Around the Web