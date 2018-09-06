Trial over attempted murder of businesswoman set

The trial of two persons accused of attempting to murder a City Mall businesswoman back in 2009 is set to commence before Justice Sandil Kissoon and a 12-member jury next Monday.

Appearing before the High Court in Georgetown on Tuesday were Marissa George and John Caesar who were arraigned on charges of wounding Dhanwantie Phulchand on July 4th of 2009, with the intention of murdering her.

They both denied that indictment, as well as an alternative count which alleges that on the said day they wounded the woman with the intention of causing her grievous bodily harm; or to maim, disfigure or disable her…..