Statements served to accused in girlfriend’s killing

Statements were yesterday served to the defence in the manslaughter case against Rick Sewcharran, who is charged with the unlawful killing of his girlfriend, Sasia Adams, who succumbed after he claimed she jumped from a moving car.

Sewcharran, of 143 Section A, Block Y, Golden Grove, East Bank Demerara, is accused of unlawfully killing Adams on June 10th, at Lamaha Street, Georgetown.

When the matter was called yesterday before Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan, statements were served to the accused by Police Prosecutor Neville Jeffers.

The prosecutor stated that there would be a total of 15 witnesses.

Subsequently, the matter was adjourned until September 11th, when the Preliminary Inquiry into the charge is expected to begin.

Adams, a resident of East Street, Georgetown, was rushed to Dr Balwant Singh’s Hospital around 8.30 pm on Sunday, June 10th, with severe head injuries. She was admitted to the Intensive Care Unit on a life-support machine. She died days later.

Adams had been taken to the hospital by Sewcharran. Upon arrival at the hospital, Sasia, who was conscious, reportedly related to officials there that she sustained her injuries after she fell at home. He subsequently told authorities she jumped from his car while they were driving along Lamaha Street.