Launch of new political party postponed

-after clashes with Indigenous Heritage Month celebrations

By Staff Writer
Lenox Shuman

The launch of the new Amerindian-based political party floated by Lenox Shuman, former Deputy Chairman of the National Toshaos Council, has been postponed from the end of this month to a date to be announced.

Shuman told Sunday Stabroek that the postponement was due to clashes with events scheduled for Indigenous Peoples’ Heritage Month celebrations, which are being held throughout this month as well as getting structures in place for the launch.

For example, he said heritage celebrations are on at St Ignatius Village, in the Rupununi, on the September 28th weekend, when the launch was initially planned for, and people from that community would like to be a part of the event…..

