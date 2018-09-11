Guyana News

Driver gets three years for killing porter in Kuru Kururu accident

By Staff Writer

Sadath Newark, the 28-year-old driver charged with causing the death of one of the two men he struck along the Kuru Kururu highway earlier this year, was yesterday sentenced to three years in jail for the crime.

It was alleged that Newark on February 6th, 2018, at Kuru Kururu, Soesdyke-Linden High-way, drove motorcar PRR 378 in a manner dangerous to the public, thereby causing the death of Dexter Conway.

At the time of the accident, which occurred around 11 pm, driver Elroy Savory and Conway, a porter, were trying to fix their truck. They were both struck down by Newark…..

