T&T energy chamber keen on updated co-operation pact with Guyana – CEO

Dr Thackwray Driver

Guyana should sell its crude oil for refining at the best market price and whatever is in its best interest says Dr Thackwray “Dax” Driver, Chief Executive Officer of the Energy Chamber of Trinidad and Tobago (T&T).  

“It is your oil and you have to sell it where you get the best price and not in Trinidad and Tobago’s best interest,” Driver said.

Commenting on T&T’s Leader of the Opposition, Kamla Persad-Bissessar’s suggestion that the T&T Government pursue negotiations with Guyana to refine its oil to save the State-owned Petrotrin refinery, Driver last week told Stabroek News that the energy chamber would however, welcome a new and updated technical cooperation agreement between the governments of Guyana and T&T…..

