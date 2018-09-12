Guyana News

PI underway into manslaughter charge against youth accused of killing girlfriend

By Staff Writer
Rick Sewcharran (left), Sasia Adams (right)

The Preliminary Inquiry (PI) into the manslaughter charge against Rick Sewcharran, who is accused of killing his girlfriend Sasia Adams, commenced yesterday.

Two witnesses, the deceased’s mother, Jennifer Adams, and police photographer Constable Felix testified before Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan, who is presiding over the PI in Georgetown.

The inquiry will continue today…..

