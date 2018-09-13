Contractor compensates Wakenaam residents for flood damage

Contractor Deowdat Singh says he has repaid the residents of Wakenaam who suffered serious damage from flooding in several villages in June, for which he had accepted partial responsibility.

Singh had previously told Stabroek News that he was accepting partial blame for the June 17th, 2018 flooding, which he said was caused by an unusually high tide that he did not anticipate.

Speaking with Stabroek News again on Monday, Singh noted that he has disbursed “couple millions of dollars” to several residents in Wakenaam who would have suffered damage to their homes, furniture, appliances and important documents…..