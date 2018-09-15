Granger willing to consider Jagdeo’s reasons for rejecting Chancellor, Chief Justice nominees

Insisting that he went through a long and transparent process to choose his nominees for substantive Chancellor of the Judiciary and Chief Justice, President David Granger on Wednesday called on Opposition Leader Bharrat Jagdeo to justify his rejection of them, saying he would be willing to consider them.

“The process is transparent and legitimate and he has not told me what his process was in rejecting it but I am confident that my process produced the best candidates and I am prepared to stand by my candidates,” the president told reporters at State House.

Article 127 (1) of the Constitution stipulates that “the Chancellor and the Chief Justice shall each be appointed by the President, acting after obtaining the agreement of the Leader of the Opposition.”….