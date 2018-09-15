Trinidad soca singer Benjai re-enacts assault outside Palm Court

Trinidadian soca singer Rodney ‘Benjai’ LeBlanc yesterday morning recounted what transpired on the night of his alleged assault in Guyana last year.

Trial Magistrate Faith McGusty, the accused Maverick De Abreu, Le Blanc, his manager Seon Isaacs and their attorneys went to Palm Court for a site visit when the proceedings continued yesterday.

The charge against De Abreu states that on April 16th, 2017, at Palm Court, Main Street, Georgetown, he unlawfully and maliciously wounded LeBlanc. Both LeBlanc and Isaacs, who were called upon to recount the events that took place on the night in question, proceeded to re-enact the alleged assault.

Previous reports indicate that the LeBlanc, while standing outside of the night club compound, tapped on a vehicle that was reversing in his direction. As a result of this, De Abreu allegedly exited the car and asked the singer, “You think is Trinidad, you deh?” and pointed a gun in LeBlanc’s face. Not long after LeBlanc was struck with an object, causing injuries to his face. (Photo by Terrence Thompson)