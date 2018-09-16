Catering venture rises from unlikely teenage love affair

During his teenage years, Abdul Masud Khan was swept off his feet by samosas, when they were brought to his home from Trinidad by his mother.

In fact, he was so smitten with the simple delicacy that he managed to convince his mother to learn how to make them, unexpectedly laying the groundwork for Hint of Spice Catering. Khan has been working alongside his mother, Shamiza Bacchus, for the past two years to produce a variety of savoury and sweet treats from their La Grange, West Bank Demerara home.

However, before everything else came, the main focus of the business has been making and selling samosas…..