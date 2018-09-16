Guyana News

Driver in fatal Ogle road accident released on station bail

-family offered $1M compensation

By Staff Writer
Seven-year-old Sunil Sukhnandan

The driver who fatally struck seven-year-old Sunil Sukhnandan and left his sister critically injured last Thursday evening at Ogle Public Road, East Coast Demerara, was yesterday released on $75,000 station bail pending further investigations of the accident.

Traffic Chief, Linden Isles, confirmed to Sunday Stabroek that the female driver was released on station bail yesterday morning.

Isles said while the police investigation continues, efforts are being made to settle the matter privately. However, he noted that once the case file is completed, the police will send it to the Director of Public Prosecutions for legal advice, which will determine the way forward in the matter…..

