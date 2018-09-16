Local content law, tax reviews among GCCI 2019 national budget proposals

The passage of Local Content Legislation and adoption of a Local Content Policy to guide the development of local businesses in the Oil and Gas Industry were among several recommendations made by the Georgetown Chamber of Commerce and Industry (GCCI) for the 2019 national budget.

The GCCI on Friday noted that a team headed by Chamber President, Deodat Indar, met with Finance Minister Winston Jordan on September 12th to make its submissions for the budget.

In addition to Indar, the team included representatives from the business community in the areas of Shipping and Logistics, Construction, Tourism, Aviation, as well as technical staff with competencies in Finance, Economics, Engineering and Project Management…..