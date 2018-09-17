Guyana News

Regional Executive Officers complain about treatment received at PAC

By Staff Writer

Regional Executive Off-icers (REOs) have complained about the treatment they receive from the Public Accounts Commit-tee (PAC) of Parliament.

According to a statement on Friday from the Ministry of Communities, the REOs claimed during a two-day Leadership Retreat that they have been “vilified and unfairly treated for matters out of their control” by the PAC.

The statement notes that “according to the REOs, the PAC ought to be involved in guiding and advising Regional Execu-tive Officers as opposed to bombarding, ridiculing and ultimately reducing the morale of REOs in a manner reflective of a political agenda.”….

Around the Web

Related Coverage

Region Ten REO blames ‘unethical staff’ for overpayments

PAC rips into Region 9 team over $6.5M in outstanding advances

REO urged to sanction Region 4 officials over $1.8M contractor overpayment

By

More in Guyana News

Ministry defends decisions on Liza-1 well

Ministry defends decisions on Liza-1 well

Harmon petitions ExxonMobil for help in city restoration efforts

Bar Association aware of lawyer’s expletive-filled rant

Bar Association aware of lawyer’s expletive-filled rant

Comments