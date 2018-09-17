Regional Executive Officers complain about treatment received at PAC

Regional Executive Off-icers (REOs) have complained about the treatment they receive from the Public Accounts Commit-tee (PAC) of Parliament.

According to a statement on Friday from the Ministry of Communities, the REOs claimed during a two-day Leadership Retreat that they have been “vilified and unfairly treated for matters out of their control” by the PAC.

The statement notes that “according to the REOs, the PAC ought to be involved in guiding and advising Regional Execu-tive Officers as opposed to bombarding, ridiculing and ultimately reducing the morale of REOs in a manner reflective of a political agenda.”….