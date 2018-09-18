Teens charged with murder of Annandale pensioner

Two Buxton, East Coast Demerara teenagers were today charged hours apart with the murder of Krishnachand Dabee, the pensioner whose lifeless body was found in his Annandale, East Coast Demerara (ECD) yard last month end and remanded to prison.

The teens cannot be named for legal reasons. One of the teens who turned sixteen today appeared before Magistrate Peter Hugh at the Cove and John Magistrate’s Court.

The 16-year-old was charged this morning while his accomplice who is said to be fifteen made his court appearance in the afternoon.

They are accused of murdering Dabee on August 28 at his Annandale home.

The matter was adjourned until October 8.

The teens were arrested last Thursday evening and Friday, respectively.

Commander of ‘C’ Division Calvin Brutus had previously related to Stabroek News that acting on information received, the police arrested the sixteen-year-old on Thursday evening.

During questioning, he had reportedly admitted to being present at the crime scene but denied killing Dabee.

He had led investigators to his accomplice who was promptly arrested.

Dabee, 72, of Lot 149 Annandale Public Road, ECD was discovered dead around 7 pm on August 28th by his daughter, Ramona Dabee, after several calls to him went unanswered.

At the time, there were injuries to his head and right eye and a room in his house was also ransacked.

An autopsy performed on his remains revealed that he died as a result of blunt trauma to the head and a fractured neck and spine.