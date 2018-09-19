Guyana to host Commonwealth Public Administration Conference

The 12th Biennial Conference of the Commonwealth Association for Public Administration and Management (CAPAM) will be held from October 22-24 under the theme “Transforming the Public Sector for Climate Governance.”

The conference which will have in excess of 350 participants, is expected to create the opportunity for experts and practitioners to set out arguments for a prosperous future inclusive of the public service being responsible custodians for the environment, according to a Department of Public Information (DPI) press release.

A number of activities are planned for the conference and the local organising committee is receiving guidance from CAPAM’s executive body, headquartered in Ottawa, Canada. Four sub-committees were also established to assist with the planning…..