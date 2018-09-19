Guyana News

Rape accused Mocha welder in suspected suicide before facing charge

By Staff Writer

A welder of Mocha, East Bank Demerara, who was scheduled to be charged with the rape of a teenage girl yesterday, died just hours before at a city hospital after reportedly ingesting rat poison in the lock-up at the East Ruimveldt Outpost.

The police confirmed that Stonie Henry, 47, of Lot 539 Mocha Housing Scheme, East Bank Demerara, succumbed at the Georgetown Public Hospital (GPH) while receiving medical attention.

At around 6.15 am yesterday, Henry, who was arrested on Monday for allegedly raping a 16-year-old girl, of Mocha Housing Scheme, in May, was detained at the East Ruimveldt lock-ups when ranks on duty noticed him vomiting…..

