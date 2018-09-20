‘Fix it’ to go on trial for attempted murder

The trial of labourer, Quincy Henry, for the attempted murder of another man is set to commence this morning before Justice Brassington Reynolds and a 12-member jury at the High Court in Georgetown.

Appearing before the judge and jury empanelled to hear his case yesterday, Henry, called ‘Fix it,’ pleaded not guilty to attempting to murder Troy Hughes Bacchus called ‘Fletcher.’

He also pleaded not guilty to an alternative count of wounding Bacchus with intent to cause him grievous bodily harm; or to maim, disfigure or disable him.

The offences were allegedly committed on September 20th, 2015…..