GGMC team dispatched to probe fatal Mowasi mining cave-in

The Guyana Geology and Mines Commission (GGMC) has dispatched a team to investigate the mining pit cave-in at Mowasi Backdam that claimed the lives of two men, Commissioner Newell Dennison said.

The two men, Deon Sproston from North West District and Mon Repos, East Coast Demerara, and Shawn (only name provided), a resident of Aishalton Village, Rupununi were killed on Monday after a mining pit caved in at Mowasi Backdam, Konawaruk, Potaro. The Ministry of Natural Resources had said that they were engaged in illegal mining on a concession. The accident occurred shortly after 8pm that day.

The land was once owned by the late Andre Britton, who died several years ago. A mining pit, 24 feet in depth was found on the land, police said. During investigations, it was revealed that the two deceased along with other persons were working at the pit wall, when a portion fell on the duo. At the time, it was pouring, police said. A large portion of the pit wall broke off and fell on both men, covering them with large stones and gravel/mud, police explained…..