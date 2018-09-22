Guyana News

Batavia residents in dispute with miner over land rights

By Staff Writer

Residents of Batavia, in Region Seven, are up in arms over what they say is an infringement of their land rights by a miner, who has reportedly moved in on village lands.

Toshao of Batavia, Oren Williams, told Stabroek News that the issue had its genesis last Saturday, when the miner entered village lands without the village council’s permission and started clearing sections which he identified as his mining block.

According Williams, the miner claims that he had been granted access to the land by the Guyana Geology and Mines Commission (GGMC) some 16 years ago…..

Around the Web

Related Coverage

Kako villagers live in fear after mining standoff

By

Tasserene, Kangaruma fear eviction for mining after land title fiasco

By

‘Our last refuge’ -Kako battling to protect river from miners

By

More in Guyana News

Humanitarian Mission gives Corentyne single mom loan to start business

Ministry assessing effectiveness of migrant health services

Ministry assessing effectiveness of migrant health services

Guyana, China to sign loan, cooperation agreements

Comments