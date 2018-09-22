Guyana News

‘Fifty’ charged over fatal Linden beating

By Staff Writer
Leroy Barron

A Wismar man is now a remanded prisoner after being charged with causing the death of a labourer, whom he allegedly beat.

It is alleged that Travis Hazel, 32, called ‘Fifty,’ of Silver City Wismar, Linden, inflicted the injuries on Leroy Barron on September 15th, at Linden, thereby causing his death.

Hazel was not required to enter a plea to the indictable charge…..

Around the Web

Related Coverage

Suspect in custody over death of Linden handyman

Manhunt underway for suspect after fatal Linden beating

Bus driver remanded over death of octogenarian

More in Guyana News

Reliance man dies after collision along Betsy Ground road

Fugitive child molestation convict found dead after suspected suicide

Fugitive child molestation convict found dead after suspected suicide

Court set to rule on causing death charge against Linden taxi driver

Court set to rule on causing death charge against Linden taxi driver

Comments