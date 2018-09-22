‘Fifty’ charged over fatal Linden beating

A Wismar man is now a remanded prisoner after being charged with causing the death of a labourer, whom he allegedly beat.
It is alleged that Travis Hazel, 32, called ‘Fifty,’ of Silver City Wismar, Linden, inflicted the injuries on Leroy Barron on September 15th, at Linden, thereby causing his death.
Hazel was not required to enter a plea to the indictable charge…..
