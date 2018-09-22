Guyana News

Four parties seeking seats on Linden Town Council

By Staff Writer
A Partnership for National Unity supporters in Linden

When residents of the Linden municipality vote at the November 12th local government elections, they will have four choices: A Partnership for National Unity (APNU), the People’s Progressive Party/Civic, the Alliance for Change (AFC) and the United Republican Party (URP)

The independent groups Linden for Lindeners and the New Horizon Movement, which had registered their symbols ahead of Nomination Day, did not show up yesterday to present their list of candidates to the municipality’s Returning Officer, while Individual Candidate Dr Orin Miller made the last minute decision to contest as part of the PPP/C slate…..

