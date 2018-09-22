Reliance man dies after collision along Betsy Ground road

A father of two died yesterday after he collided with a truck while riding his motorcycle along the Betsy Ground Village, East Canje, Berbice Public Road.

The accident, which occurred around 12.30 pm, claimed the life of Rajendranauth Harold Singh, 52, of Lot 28 Reliance Abandon, East Canje, Berbice, who had been returning home from work at the time.

The Rose Hall Estate superintendent was rushed to the New Amsterdam Public Hospital, where he later succumbed to his injuries while receiving treatment…..