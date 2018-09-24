Cornelia Ida security guard dies in accident

The Police are investigating a fatal accident which occurred about 8.45 am today on the Cornelia Ida Public Road, West Coast Demerara, involving motorcar PVV 982 driven by a 21-year-old resident of Anna Catherina W.C.D and pedestrian Realino Santiago, 71 years, a security guard, of lot 1 Public Road, Cornelia Ida, West Coast Demerara who died.

The police say that enquiries disclosed that the vehicle was proceeding east along the northern carriageway of the road when the pedestrian who was reportedly crossing the road from south to north, was struck down.

He was rushed to the Leonora Cottage Hospital by the said driver where he succumbed shortly after whilst receiving treatment.

The body is presently at the Ezekiel Funeral Home awaiting a post-mortem.

The driver who passed a breathalyzer test, is in custody assisting with the investigation.