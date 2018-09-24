Guyana News

Ministry exits controversial Sussex St drug bond

By Staff Writer
The drug storage bond on Sussex Street yesterday afternoon.

After two years occupying the controversial Sussex Street drug bond, the Ministry of Public Health has finally vacated the storage facility, a source confirmed yesterday.

While there has been no official word from the Ministry of Public Health and the government on its departure from the building, a Ministry source confirmed to Stabroek News yesterday that everything that was being stored in the facility would have been removed by the middle of August.

The source said that the drugs and other items that were being stored in the facility were taken to different government storage bonds around the country…..

