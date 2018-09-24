Vendors still awaiting word on return to Kitty Market

Vendors who were removed from the Kitty Market in 2016 are seeking answers regarding when rehabilitation works on the market would be completed and they would be able to return.

The Kitty Market has been undergoing rehabilitation works since 2016. During a visit to the market yesterday, vendors present expressed their dissatisfaction with the pace at which the works at the market are moving. The vendors also spoke about how unhappy they were after hearing of the proposed stall rental fees.

“The council doing a bunch of nonsense. Is about three years now they take we out the market to repair it but on to now it ain’t done. When they first move we, they seh three months,” one man, who asked not to be named, said. The vendor related that he was happy when he was told that the market was set to undergo repairs as he had wanted it to be rehabilitated for a while. “When them tell we that we got to move from the market so they could do it over, I was ok with it cause it was in a bad condition for years,” he said. ….