Cop caught on camera stealing phone

The Guyana Police Force in its efforts to weed out dishonest and corrupt members, said it yesterday charged a police constable stationed on the Essequibo Coast with Simple Larceny of a Samsung S7 Edge cellular phone valued $119,000.00, property of Angelena Byrne of Lot 106 Phantom Street, Anna Regina, Essequibo Coast.

The offence occurred on September 18, 2018 at Double ‘D’ Mall situated at Charity Public Road, where the victim runs a food business.

The accused policeman along with a colleague both fully dressed in uniform entered the business and picked up the phone, which was left on a table, and they promptly left, the police said in a statement.

The matter was reported and a review of the Close Circuit Television (CCTV) footage in the building, caught the cop in the act.

Based on Legal Advice obtained the police constable John Small, 23, of Goed Fortuin, West Bank Demerara, alone was charged.

He appeared before Magistrate Esther Sam at the Charity Magistrate’s Court yesterday and the case was dismissed after the victim offered no evidence against the constable who is still a probationer.

Both constables have since been transferred pending a decision by the Commissioner of Police in respect of their retention in the Force, the police said.