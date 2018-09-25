Work speeding up on Indian immigration monument

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to be in Guyana in early December and “serious” work is being done to ensure that the reconstruction of the collapsed Indian immigration monument base at Palmyra, Corentyne is completed before he gets here, according to State Minister Joseph Harmon.

Harmon made the disclosure at a post-cabinet press briefing yesterday, where he also announced that cabinet has noted the award of a $38M contract under the Ministry of Public Infrastructure (MPI) for the construction of a visitors’ gallery and security hut at the site. Kascon Engineering Services will be carrying out the construction works.

The minister was unable to provide details about Modi’s visit. “I don’t have the details but I know he is coming sometime early in December”, he said before adding that the aim is to have the momument built in its original format and in this regard some extensive work is being done to ensure that the completed structure is “something that is fitting for the Prime Minister to be able to come and see when he gets here”…..