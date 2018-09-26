Guyana News

East Canje man dies after slamming into pole in NA

By Staff Writer
Andy Gajadhar

An East Canje, Berbice man last night died tragically after he slammed into a utility pole just outside of Oldendorff on the Esplanade Road in New Amsterdam.

Andy Gajadhar, 23, who was employed at Banks DIH Limited’s, New Amsterdam branch was returning home in his car, PTT 7593, when he  lost control of the vehicle and slammed into a  utility pole sometime around 9.30 pm…..

