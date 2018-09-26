Ministry of Finance broken into

The Ministry of Finance was over the weekend burgled and documents, data-saving devices and personal items stolen, the police confirmed today.

Staff at the ministry told the Stabroek News that the break-in seemed to have occurred sometime on Friday night as when Saturday employees turned up for work they realised that documents and data- saving devices were missing and they immediately alerted their superiors who in turn called the police.

Assistant Superintendent and lead investigator into the matter, Julius Wright, confirmed the break-in to Stabroek News. Stabroek News was referred to him by Divisional Commander Marlon Chapman.

The Assistant Superintendent was at the scene on Saturday following the report and said that fingerprints were taken along with other evidence.

Investigations are ongoing.