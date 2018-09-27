Accused deny attempted murder of City Mall businesswoman

Marissa George and John Caesar are likely to know their fate tomorrow after a jury deliberates on the case against them for the attempted murder of former City Mall businesswoman, Dhanwantie Phulchand.

The two are on trial before Justice Sandil Kissoon and a 12-member all-male jury for attempting to kill the woman on Saturday July 4th, 2009 during a brutal attack at her boutique which was then located in the City Mall.

In the alternative, they have been charged with wounding the woman with the intention of causing her grievous bodily harm or to maim, disfigure or disable her…..