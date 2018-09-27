Gas bottle explosion severely injures Kitty couple

A Railway Line, Kitty couple is presently warded at the city public hospital after they sustained severe burns about their bodies during a gas bottle explosion at their home early yesterday morning.

Stabroek News understands that the incident occurred around 5.15 am at the bottom flat of the Lot 45 Railway Line, Kitty house, occupied by Meera Hemraj, 36 and her husband, Rabi Hemraj, 39.

Reports are that the couple had just awoken and was in the kitchen when a gas bottle exploded as Meera was about to light the gas stove…..