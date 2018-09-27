Harmon in Region Nine reconnaissance ahead of well drilling

Minister of State, Joseph Harmon yesterday led a team to the South Rupununi, Upper Takutu- Upper Essequibo for a reconnaissance of the roads and other facilities, as the region gets ready to host members of the Brazilian Army, who will begin drilling of eight wells in eight villages from October 4, 2018.
A release from the Ministry of the Presidency noted that artesian wells will be drilled in the Region Nine villages of Aishalton, Chukrikednau, Shea, Maruranawa, Awaruwaunau, Karaudanawa, Achiwib and Bashraidrun and will have a depth of 100 metres or around 300 feet. ….
