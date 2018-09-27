Guyana News

Orpheus Johnson recommitted for 2016 Agricola minibus shooting

By Staff Writer
Orpheus Johnson

Orpheus Johnson, the accused in the murder of Gladstone George, who was shot execution-style onboard a minibus at Agricola, East Bank Demerara (EBD) in 2016, was yesterday recommitted to stand trial.

It is alleged that Johnson, of Second Street, Craig, EBD, killed George, 32, of Lot 40 Brutus Street, Agricola, in a minibus on the Agricola Public Road on April 22, 2016…..

