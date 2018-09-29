Man dead, two others critical after Liliendaal crash

A Castello Housing Scheme man is now dead, while two other persons are critical after the car they were in crashed into a utility pole at Liliendaal, along the Rupert Craig Highway yesterday morning.

Dead is Isaiah Corlette, 25, of 99 Castello Housing Scheme, who lost his life on his birthday.

The injured have been identified as Mikhail Punch, 25, of Lot 33 Middle Street, Sparendaam, East Coast Demerara, who is said to have been the driver of the car, and Akeisha Jones, 24, of Leopold Street, Werk-en-Rust, who was travelling with them…..