Guyana News

Region Three holds STEAM Fair

By Staff Writer
A scene from the fair (DPI photo)

As Education Month continues, the Department of Education in Region Three is engaging school children through various exhibitions and fairs.  According to the Department of Public Information,  a STEAM fair was hosted for the Primary Division, under the theme for the month “Education for A Good Life Through Innovation and STEAMS” (Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts, Mathematics, Spirituality).

Pupils and teachers travelled all the way from the West Coast and West Bank of Essequibo and Demerara Counties to the Department of Education Compound, Plantain Walk where a Mathematics and Social Studies Fair was held on Wednesday…..

Around the Web

More in Guyana News

Joint Services uncover contraband at NA prison

Hard-pressed ex-Skeldon sugar workers renew protest for outstanding severance

By

GuySuCo blocks NICIL’s launching of bar in LBI compound

By

Comments

Trending