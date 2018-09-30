Region Three holds STEAM Fair

As Education Month continues, the Department of Education in Region Three is engaging school children through various exhibitions and fairs. According to the Department of Public Information, a STEAM fair was hosted for the Primary Division, under the theme for the month “Education for A Good Life Through Innovation and STEAMS” (Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts, Mathematics, Spirituality).
Pupils and teachers travelled all the way from the West Coast and West Bank of Essequibo and Demerara Counties to the Department of Education Compound, Plantain Walk where a Mathematics and Social Studies Fair was held on Wednesday…..
There's more to this story. To unlock:
Subscribe Or
Try 1 week of unlimited access for $5. Or our most popular plan for just 27¢ a day.
The ePaper, iOS and Android apps are included.
Comments