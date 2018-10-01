Freeman St murder inquiry reopened for testimony from police witness

Days after the prosecutor closed its case in the preliminary trial of two youths accused of the near one-year-old killing of Fazal Shaheed, who was fatally shot during a robbery at Freeman Street, East La Penitence, the inquiry was reopened yesterday to allow evidence from one more witness.

It is alleged that Shawn De Santos and Stephon Howard on September 24th, 2017, at Lot 194 Freeman Street, murdered Shaheed during the furtherance of a robbery.

During the continuation of the Preliminary Inquiry (PI) before Senior Magistrate Fabayo Azore Friday, police prosecutor Dominic Bess made a request for Linscley Romain to be allowed to testify in the matter. The prosecutor reminded the court that several efforts were made to contact the teen but they were unsuccessful until Friday…..