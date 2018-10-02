Guyana News

State agencies’ staff being trained in regulation of oil and gas sector

-with help of Mexican regulatory body

By Staff Writer
Carlos de Regules (DPI Photo)

Key stakeholders in Guy-ana’s nascent oil and gas sector are taking part in a capacity-building workshop aimed at improving industrial safety and environmental regulation.

The three-day workshop is a collaboration between the Embassy of Mexico, in Georgetown, and the Government of Guyana.

At the launch at the Mexican Embassy on Brickdam yesterday, Mex-ico’s Ambassador to Guyana Ivan Sierra said that he could not be happier at being able to make a contribution to the implementation of Guyana’s Green State Development Strategy…..

