State agencies’ staff being trained in regulation of oil and gas sector

Key stakeholders in Guy-ana’s nascent oil and gas sector are taking part in a capacity-building workshop aimed at improving industrial safety and environmental regulation.

The three-day workshop is a collaboration between the Embassy of Mexico, in Georgetown, and the Government of Guyana.

At the launch at the Mexican Embassy on Brickdam yesterday, Mex-ico’s Ambassador to Guyana Ivan Sierra said that he could not be happier at being able to make a contribution to the implementation of Guyana’s Green State Development Strategy…..