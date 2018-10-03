Gov’t looking at ‘replacement’ for Rusal

Cabinet yesterday discussed the impact of US sanctions on Russian aluminium giant Rusal and it has started to examine the way forward, such as a replacement for the firm or the shipper of its bauxite, Oldendorff Carriers.

“The sanctions have been extended now to November 12 and there is every hope that all will be well. In the interim, government will assess matters, such as a replacement for either Oldendorff or Rusal. I expect a further report later in the week,” Minister of Natural Resources Raphael Trotman told Stabroek News yesterday.

The US Treasury in April imposed sanctions against Russian billionaire Oleg Deripaska and eight companies in which he is a large shareholder, including Rusal, in response to what it termed “malign activities” by Russia…..