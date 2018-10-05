Demerara Mutual goes ‘green’

Demerara Mutual has gone “green,” with the launch of new tech features designed to not only reduce the company’s environmental footprint, but also improve its customers’ experience.

The company, which is one of the oldest insurance providers in the country, made the announcement yesterday at a ceremony at the Marriott Hotel in Kingston.

Marketing Manager Clarence Perry, in offering an overview of the initiative, explained that with the launch of the revamped website, client portal and document management system, the company has embarked on a path to going green by applying ecofriendly business principles to the way it does business on a daily basis…..