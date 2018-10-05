Prosecution says case made out in Omar Shariff contempt trial

Following a no-case submission that was made on behalf of former Ministry of the Presidency Permanent Secretary Omar Shariff and his wife, who are accused of failing to comply with a court order, the Special Organised Crime Unit (SOCU) prosecutor argued that the duo ought to be called upon to lead a defence to the charge.

Shariff and his wife, Savitri Hardeo, both of Dowding Street, Kitty, are on trial before Senior Magistrate Fabayo Azore for allegedly failing to comply with a production order issued by then acting Chief Justice Yonette Cummings-Edwards in October, 2016.

Their attorney, Sanjeev Datadin, has made a no-case submission, arguing that the magistrate’s court has no jurisdiction to hear the matter since the order was issued by the High Court. He further stated that there was no evidence that there was a breach of an order before the court, since no documents to support same have been produced…..