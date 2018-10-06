CH&PA cites Guyana Tractor owner for unauthorised construction at Ruimveldt

The Central Housing and Planning Authority (CHPA) yesterday served Notice on Shamnarine Narine of Guyana Tractor and Equipment Company for unauthorized construction at Plot ‘HN’ Industrial Reserve, Plantation Ruimveldt.

A release today from the CH&PA said that Narine was ordered to cease all activities (Development/Construction work) with immediate effect under the Town and Country Planning Act, Chapter 20:01 of the Laws of Guyana. The notice was signed for and received by an excavator operator who is in the employ of Narine.

The CH&PA said that Narine submitted an application to the Central Housing and Planning Authority for full approval of Planning Permission on April 30, 2018, to erect a two-storeyed building (25’ – 0 x 55’ -0) on both floors for commercial use as a Convenience Store on the ground floor and offices on the first floor and to install four fuel pumps and three underground tanks for Kerosene, Gasoline and Diesoline for use as a Gas Station.

On May 11, 2018, the Convenience Store and offices were recommended for approval on condition that the developer amended plans in accordance with recommendations from the Ministry of Public Infrastructure indicating no access from Mandela Avenue, the release said. The gas station was rejected on the following basis:

1. The site is still not appropriate for such a development since the site cannot be accessed from the Mandela Avenue which is the main thoroughfare. Access must be from a main thoroughfare, and

2. The proposed means of access ( Plumbago Street and the roadway) are minor streets that cannot function as means of ingress and egress since they are not suitable and inappropriate.

It should be noted, the release said, that residents of the Shirley Field-Ridley Square, South Ruimveldt in a petition to the agency rejected the construction of the gas station and the convenience store and offices.

Further, the CH&PA said it is concerned with the destruction that was caused to the road and road shoulders by heavy-duty equipment used by Narine to drive piles into the ground.