EPA head vows ‘no compromise’ oil and gas oversight

Pledging unyielding protection of the environment, newly-appointed head of the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) Dr Vincent Adams says that oversight of the oil and gas sector will be of a high quality and there will be no compromise with companies on environmental standards.

In an interview with Stabroek News last week, Adams disclosed that the EPA and the Department of Energy (DoE) will be collaborating to review and analyse all oil and gas Environmental and Social Impact Assessments (ESIA), with external expert help if needed. He emphasised that those reviews will in no way be influenced by the proposed work schedules or plans of any company.

“The schedule of no company is going to drive our mission. We are not going to give low quality work and reviews to create any risks to the environment, for the people of this country,” Adams declared…..