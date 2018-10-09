Guyana News

Corentyne block maker stabbed to death after row with drinking buddy

-suspect confesses, cops say

By
Blood can be seen at the spot along the dam where Mahendra Sooknanan’s body was found yesterday.

A young Corentyne block maker is now dead after being stabbed over two dozen times by a drinking buddy, who police say has confessed to the crime.

Mahendra Sooknanan, 21, of Lot 136 Number 69 Village, Corentyne was reportedly battered with a fence picket and then stabbed with his own knife by the suspect, who has been identified as 19-year-old Orvin Soomai.

Sooknanan’s body was discovered along the Number 69 Village, Corentyne Middle Walk dam around 6 am yesterday. He was reportedly stabbed 14 times to his neck and multiple times to other parts of his body…..

