Corentyne block maker stabbed to death after row with drinking buddy

A young Corentyne block maker is now dead after being stabbed over two dozen times by a drinking buddy, who police say has confessed to the crime.
Mahendra Sooknanan, 21, of Lot 136 Number 69 Village, Corentyne was reportedly battered with a fence picket and then stabbed with his own knife by the suspect, who has been identified as 19-year-old Orvin Soomai.
Sooknanan’s body was discovered along the Number 69 Village, Corentyne Middle Walk dam around 6 am yesterday. He was reportedly stabbed 14 times to his neck and multiple times to other parts of his body…..
