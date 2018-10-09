Guyana News

Corentyne teen raped after abduction by home invaders

By Staff Writer

An 18-year-old woman was raped on Sunday after she was abducted from her Corentyne home by two bandits, who robbed her family.

According to information gathered, the two men, armed with a gun, attacked the family around 11 pm at their home and relieved them of a small quantity of silver jewellery and a cell phone.

However, unsatisfied with the loot, the men discharged two rounds and escaped into the backlands with the young woman…..

Around the Web

More in Guyana News

10% wages hike offered to teachers for 2016, 8% for 2018

By

Corentyne block maker stabbed to death after row with drinking buddy

By
City Hall racks up almost $150M in new debt to garbage contractors

City Hall racks up almost $150M in new debt to garbage contractors

Comments

Trending