Corentyne teen raped after abduction by home invaders

An 18-year-old woman was raped on Sunday after she was abducted from her Corentyne home by two bandits, who robbed her family.

According to information gathered, the two men, armed with a gun, attacked the family around 11 pm at their home and relieved them of a small quantity of silver jewellery and a cell phone.

However, unsatisfied with the loot, the men discharged two rounds and escaped into the backlands with the young woman…..