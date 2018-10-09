Journalists participate in juvenile justice sensitisation session

UNICEF, in collaboration with various entities, last week hosted a sensitisation session on juvenile justice, where journalists were urged to exercise greater vigilance over the release of information surrounding juveniles.

As a part of the session, which was held at the Marriott Hotel, remarks were given by the Minister of Public Security Khemraj Ramjattan, the Deputy Chair-person for the Rights of the Child Com-mission Rosemary Benjamin-Noble, Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan, UNICEF resident representative in Guyana Sylvie Fouet and President of the Guyana Press Association Nazima Raghubir.

Throughout the presentations one message was clear: the important role the media plays in the rolling out of the new bill and ensuring that the desires of the Juvenile Justice Act, which include rehabilitation, reintegration and education of juveniles, are met…..